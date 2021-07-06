Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential alternative to Raphael Varane, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that Kounde could be on his way out of Sevilla in the current transfer window because the Spanish side are under some financial pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The same article states that Sevilla need to raise some cash to fund moves for a new left-back and right-back as the Spanish side look to do a rebuild ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Sevilla sporting director Monchi could orchestrate the sale of Kounde provided a suitor is willing to pay his £65m price tag.

AS reveal that Manchester City were interest last summer but failed to pay the France international’s asking price.

The Spanish media outlet add that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Kounde’s situation at Sevilla.

Manchester United could switch their attention to Kounde if the Red Devils are unable to sign Varane this summer, according to the report.

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 games in La Liga last term.

The France international moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in a £20m deal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

