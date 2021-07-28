Manchester United are hoping to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as well as Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made improving his defence a top priority this summer as highlighted by their desire to sign Varane.

The Red Devils announced a that they had agreed a fee to sign Varane from Real Madrid on Tuesday night following weeks of speculation.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is also hoping to wrap up a deal for Kounde given that Manchester United are long-term admirers of the France international.

The Daily Mail add that Manchester United are ready to offer Kounde the chance to move to Old Trafford despite rival interest from Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Rel Madrid.

The media outlet write that Sevilla don’t want to sell Kounde this summer but the Spanish side expect to receive a number of lucrative bids for the Frenchman.

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 games in La Liga last season.

The French defender has netted six times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Kounde moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in the 2019 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip