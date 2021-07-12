Fabrizio Romano: Man United could challenge Tottenham in race to sign Jules Kounde

Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on Tottenham Hotspur and Man United's interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 12 July 2021, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could join Tottenham in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old France defender this summer as the north London side look to bolster their squad ahead of Nuno Espirito Santos’ first season in charge at the club.

Manchester United are also thought to be on the lookout for a new defender this summer as they aim to bolster their options at the back ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Real Madrid star Raphael Varane but it is likely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has other transfer targets in mind if that deal does not materialise.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Manchester United have Sevilla defender Kounde as one of their possible transfer targets in defence for this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Kounde is a really complicated deal. There is no agreement [with Tottenham]. I don’t see this deal [as being] easy for Spurs. They’re talking with his agent.

“We need to keep an eye on Manchester United for Kounde. It’s true they want Varane but Kounde has always been on the list. The situation is open.”

Kounde, who made one appearance for France at Euro 2020, scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Harry Kane
Man United in pole position to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City - report
Mikel Arteta
'Great promise': Mikel Arteta opens up on new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares
Football transfer gossip
Transfer gossip: Arsenal complete signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Chelsea FC's Erling Haaland update
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Harry Kane
Man United in pole position to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City - report
Mikel Arteta
'Great promise': Mikel Arteta opens up on new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares
Football transfer gossip
Transfer gossip: Arsenal complete signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Chelsea FC's Erling Haaland update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network