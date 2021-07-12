Manchester United could join Tottenham in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old France defender this summer as the north London side look to bolster their squad ahead of Nuno Espirito Santos’ first season in charge at the club.

Manchester United are also thought to be on the lookout for a new defender this summer as they aim to bolster their options at the back ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Real Madrid star Raphael Varane but it is likely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has other transfer targets in mind if that deal does not materialise.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Manchester United have Sevilla defender Kounde as one of their possible transfer targets in defence for this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Kounde is a really complicated deal. There is no agreement [with Tottenham]. I don’t see this deal [as being] easy for Spurs. They’re talking with his agent.

“We need to keep an eye on Manchester United for Kounde. It’s true they want Varane but Kounde has always been on the list. The situation is open.”

Kounde, who made one appearance for France at Euro 2020, scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

