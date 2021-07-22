Manchester United are still eager to sign Kieran Trippier in an £18m deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to pay £18m for the England international ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United remain keen on the former Burnley and Tottenham defender despite Atletico Madrid proving tough negotiators.

According to the same story, the Red Devils believe they’ll be able to agree personal terms with Trippier but Manchester United could struggle to strike a deal with Atletico.

The report goes on to add that Atletico manager Diego Simeone wants to keep Trippier at the Madrid club after the England full-back helped the Spanish side win the La Liga title last term.

The Sun highlight that Trippier has two years left to run on his current deal to raise questions about his long-term future at los Rojiblancos.

The article states that Atletico remain in a strong position given they’ve got at least 12 months before potentially losing Trippier on a free at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Trippier made six assists in 30 games in Atletico’s title-winning campaign last term.

