Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier in a £18m deal this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to complete two deals for defenders from Madrid before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping to sign Raphael Varane in a £50m deal from Real Madrid to secure a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, the Red Devils also want to sign Trippier to provide more competition and depth at full-back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad next term.

The Sun go on to report that Manchester United are in the final stages of a proposed £18m deal to sign Trippier from Atletico.

The same report states that Manchester United have concerns about Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s distribution so the Red Devils have decided to sign Trippier as an alternative.

Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid in a £20m deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old made six assists in 30 games in La Liga last term to help Atletico to win the Spanish top-flight crown.

Trippier started his career at Manchester United’s bitter rivals Manchester City before he ended up playing for Barnsley, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico.

