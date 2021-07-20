Manchester United are the only suitor for Kieran Trippier this summer but Atletico Madrid don’t want to sell the England international, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that Atletico are determined to keep the backbone of their squad that helped secure their first La Liga title in eight years.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the former Burnley man this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are the only club chasing Trippier’s signature this summer despite the England defender’s strong showing at the European championship.

AS go on to claim that Atletico have made it clear that they don’t want to sell Trippier in the 2021 summer transfer window as Diego Simeone looks to retain his key players ahead of their title defence.

The Spanish media outlet add that Manchester United would have to make a very lucrative offer and Trippier would have to hand in a transfer request for los Rojiblancos to consider selling the versatile defender.

Trippier made six assists in 28 appearances for Atletico in their title-winning campaign.

The 30-year-old has played for Barnsley, Burnley, Tottenham and Atletico in his career so far.

