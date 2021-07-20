Man United face tough battle to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid - report

Manchester United are facing a tough battle to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 20 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Kieran Trippier (Photo: Sky Sports / Screengrab)

Manchester United are the only suitor for Kieran Trippier this summer but Atletico Madrid don’t want to sell the England international, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that Atletico are determined to keep the backbone of their squad that helped secure their first La Liga title in eight years.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the former Burnley man this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are the only club chasing Trippier’s signature this summer despite the England defender’s strong showing at the European championship.

AS go on to claim that Atletico have made it clear that they don’t want to sell Trippier in the 2021 summer transfer window as Diego Simeone looks to retain his key players ahead of their title defence.

The Spanish media outlet add that Manchester United would have to make a very lucrative offer and Trippier would have to hand in a transfer request for los Rojiblancos to consider selling the versatile defender.

Trippier made six assists in 28 appearances for Atletico in their title-winning campaign.

The 30-year-old has played for Barnsley, Burnley, Tottenham and Atletico in his career so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane ‘clear’ on Man United situation
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Journalist: Premier League midfielder is ‘of interest’ to Arsenal
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal very confident of deal to sign Ben White
Jose Mourinho
Journalist: Jose Mourinho wants to bring Man United's Alex Telles to AS Roma
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Danny Mills: Man United should've signed Ben White ahead of Arsenal
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane ‘clear’ on Man United situation
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Journalist: Premier League midfielder is ‘of interest’ to Arsenal
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal very confident of deal to sign Ben White
Jose Mourinho
Journalist: Jose Mourinho wants to bring Man United's Alex Telles to AS Roma
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Danny Mills: Man United should've signed Ben White ahead of Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network