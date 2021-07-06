Kieran Tripper speaks out about his future amid Man United link

Kieran Trippier has insisted that he is not paying any attention to the speculation about his future while he is on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

The Atletico Madrid full-back has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United this summer after helping the Spanish side to win the La Liga title last season.

The 30-year-old right-back made six assists in 28 La Liga games for Atletico Madrid last season as he helped them to win the title and he has made three appearances for England at Euro 2020 so far.

Trippier has been touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strenghthen his squad and prepare for a Premier League title challenge next season.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur star has insisted that he is not thinking about his future and is only focused on his role with England as they prepare for their semi-final showdown with Denmark on Wednesday night.

Asked about the speculation regarding a possible move to Manchester United, Trippier told The Guardian: “I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atletico] and we’ve won the title.

“I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

“I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100 per cent.”

Trippier made 35 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season. He signed for the Spanish club from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019.

