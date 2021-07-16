Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier is desperate to secure a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Atletico star is eager to move to Old Trafford following two seasons in the Spanish capital working under Diego Simeone.

The same article states that Manchester United have already failed with a big-money offer for Trippier in the current transfer window ahead of the European championship.

According to the same story, the La Liga champions are interested in selling Trippier provided that Manchester United make an offer around £30m for the England international.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are joined by two other Premier League clubs who are also interested in a swoop to sign the England man.

The Telegraph reveals that Trippier’s preference is a move to Manchester United in the current transfer window.

Trippier created the assist for Luke Shaw’s goal in England’s defeat by Italy in the European championship final on Sunday night.

The former Spurs defender made six assists in 28 games in La Liga last term.

Trippier was part of Atletico’s title-winning team in the 2020-21 campaign.

The England star came through the ranks at Manchester City before he moved to Burnley in 2011.

Trippier has played for Barnsley, Burnley, Tottenham and Atletico.

