Manchester United have not yet made an improved bid for Kieran Trippier after having had their initial offer for the Atletico Madrid defender turned down earlier in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the England defender this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad at Old Trafford.

Trippier, 30, made six assists in La Liga for Atletico Madrid last season as he helped his side to win the Spanish title.

He has also featured for England at Euro 2020 and helped them to reach Sunday’s final against Italy.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up their interest in Trippier, with Italian journalist Romano claiming that the Red Devils could instead opt to keep hold of Diogo Dalot, who impressed during his loan spell at AC Milan last season.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “For Trippier, Manchester United’s opening bid was three weeks ago but Atletico Madrid said no because they want €40m for [him].

“So at the moment, not much is happening yet. Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks.

“Keep an eye on Diogo Dalot. Manchester United aren’t accepting the loan-to-buy option from AC Milan.

“They want an important bid or they might consider to keep Dalot. He had a great season at AC Milan and with Portugal at Euro 2020.”

Manchester United have already confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as they signalled their intention to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished second last term.

