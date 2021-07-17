ESPN reporter delivers update on Man United’s summer transfer plans

Manchester United are ready to invest heavily in their squad this summer and Raphael Varane is likely to be the next major signing at Old Trafford, according to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens.

The Red Devils have already kicked off their summer spending by agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund following months of speculation linking the England winger with a move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be keen to further bolster his squad in the coming weeks as he looks to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Real Madrid defender Varane has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils as Solskjaer looks to add to his options at the back ahead of next season.

Manchester United are also being linked with a host of other potential incoming signings this summer as they look to try and win their first Premier League title since 2013 next term.

Reporter Laurens has now claimed that the Red Devils are poised for some big summer spending ahead of the new campaign as they prepare their squad for a title challenge next season.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “Manchester United will invest heavily this summer.

“They already have with Jadon Sancho and I think Raphael Varane is next. There will be others, too.”

Manchester United finished second and without a trophy last season as they ended up 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

