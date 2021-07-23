Manchester United have offered Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka a contract worth £200,000 a week if the Germany international becomes a free agent next summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are looking at the Bayern Munich midfielder as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba because the France international has 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The same article states that the Red Devils haven’t been able to agree a new deal with Pogba to cast doubt on the World Cup winner’s future at the club in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United have contacted Goretzka about a potential switch to Old Trafford next summer when the Bayern man will be available to sign on a free transfer.

The report in Germany states that Manchester United have offered Goretzka a £200,000-a-week contract in the hope of convincing the German star to complete a move.

Sport Bild explain that Manchester United will face a lot of competition for Goretzka given FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the Germany star.

Goretzka scored five goals and made five assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga last term as Bayern were crowned German champions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip