Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba this summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to improve their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United have earmarked the 26-year-old as a potential candidate to replace Pogba should the France international leave Old Trafford.

Sport Bild emphasise in their report that Manchester United will only attempt to sign Goretzka if they can’t get Pogba to commit to a new contract.

The German media outlet explain that the 20-time English champions are worried about Pogba’s future given that the World Cup winner will be available to sign on a free transfer next summer.

Goretzka scored five times and made five assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga last term to help Bayern win the German top-flight crown.

The Germany international completed a move to Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League last term.

