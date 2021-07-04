Manchester United are ready to launch a £26m offer for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to pay £26m for the Croatia international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were previously linked with a swoop to sign the Inter Milan midfielder but the Reds ended their interest after signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Manchester United don’t have to worry about interest from Liverpool FC but the Red Devils could find themselves in a transfer battle with FC Barcelona for Brozovic’s signature this summer.

La Repubblica claim that Manchester United are prepared to pay £26m for the Serie A winner this summer as the 20-time English champions look to bolster their options in central midfield amid the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

Brozovic scored two goals and made six assists in 33 games in Inter’s title-winning campaign.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Inter Milan over the past six seasons at the San Siro after he moved to the Serie A giants from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

Brozovic has scored 24 times in 242 games in all competitions in his Inter career so far.

