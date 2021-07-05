Gabriele Marcotti delivers update on Leon Goretzka’s Man United link

Gabriele Marcotti has played down suggestions that Leon Goretzka could be heading to Manchester United from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 26-year-old German midfielder in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue adding to his squad this summer.

Manchester United announced a deal for their first signing of the summer last week when they revealed that they had reached a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils swiftly followed that announcement with the signing of veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton and a new one-year contract for Juan Mata.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to conclude a deal for Goretzka, who scored five goals and made five assists in 24 Bundesliga games for Manchester United last season.

Now, ESPN journalist Marcotti has delivered his verdict on the reports linking Goretzka with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Marcotti said of Goretska: “He’s part of the army of players who will be out of contract in 2022. He needs to extend his deal.

“He is a phenomenal player. I think he would actually do a good job for most teams. If Manchester United had [Paul] Pogba, [Bruno] Fernandes and Goretska, it might be a bit much balance wise.

“It would be mad for Bayern Munich to let him go. It would make no sense.”

Goretzka made three appearances for Germany at Euro 2020 before they were dumped out of the tournament by England in the last 16.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich last season.

