Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes three more Man United signings after Jadon Sancho deal - report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting three more summer signings after Manchester United agreed a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund over the sale of Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Manchester United have agreed an initial £73m fee to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund after their long-running pursuit of the England international.

The same article states that the Red Devils have already agreed a five-year deal with Sancho but the 21-year-old will need to pass a medical at Old Trafford before the switch is completed.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already looking at other areas of his team that need to be strengthened.

The Guardian is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder to bolster Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

The media outlet suggest England and West Ham star Declan Rice is the Manchester United boss’ primary target to play the holding role.

Manchester United also want a new centre-half partner for Harry Maguire and Villarreal’s Pau Torres is a potential target despite his shaky performances at Euro 2020, according to the report.

The Guardian claim that the Red Devils boss would also love to sign a centre-half, with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at the top of his wish-list.

