Man United end interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele - report

Manchester United have walked away from a potential deal for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 1 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping an eye Dembele as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The same article states that Manchester United were eyeing a fresh bid for the France international in the coming weeks in the event that a deal for Sancho was too difficult to achieve.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions were prepared to pay €50m (£43m) for the French forward as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a right winger.

But the report reveals that Dembele’s injury at the European championship has prompted Manchester United to end their interest in the France international.

Sport reveal that the FC Barcelona star has been forced to undergo surgery on his knee to rule the 24-year-old out of action for a number of months.

Dembele moved to FC Barcelona in a €145m (£125m) deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 as the Spanish side looked to replace Neymar.

The France star has scored 30 times in 118 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Camp Nou.

Manchester United haven’t completed any signings in the 2021 summer transfer window so far.

