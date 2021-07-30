Manchester United want Paris Saint-Germain to pay £45m for Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that Manchester United are readying themselves for serious interest from PSG in their club-record signing in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are set to ask PSG to pay £45m for the World Cup winner despite the 28-year-old having just a year left on his current deal.

According to the same story, it’s not certain whether Pogba would entertain the prospect of a move to the French capital given he’s previously been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid.

Eurosport go on to write that PSG would need to make room in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in order to accommodate the box-to-box midfielder this summer.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are still open to the idea of handing Pogba a new long-term deal at the 20-time English champions to secure his future.

The website report clarifies that Pogba is still dreaming of playing for Real Madrid but his chances of completing a switch to los Blancos appear to be diminishing.

Manchester United signed Pogba in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

