Manchester United have set a £50m asking price for Paul Pogba in the current transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to sell the France international at the right price this summer given uncertainty surrounding Pogba’s future.

The same article states that Manchester United want to receive around half of what they paid for Pogba in 2016 when the Red Devils re-signed the World Cup winner in an £89m deal.

According to the same story, Pogba has one year left on his current deal at Manchester United to raise questions about his long-term future at the 20-time English champions.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are hoping to secure a £50m transfer fee for Pogba to receive some return on their youth graduate this summer.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Pogba and the Ligue 1 side would be willing to spend £50m on the central midfielder this summer.

The report claims that talks between Manchester United and Pogba about signing a new contract have progressed in the current transfer window but are not “advanced”.

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip