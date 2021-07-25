Manchester United are braced to receive an offer for Paul Pogba from Paris Saint-Germain before the close of the summer transfer window, according to a repot in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils believe PSG will make an approach for the France international before the current transfer market ends next month.

The same article states that Pogba’s situation at Manchester United is precarious given that the World Cup winner has less than 12 months to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Manchester United aren’t feeling optimistic that their club-record signing will put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming months.

The Telegraph go on to write that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is thought to already have spoken to PSG about personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Paris.

The media outlet add that Manchester United will need to sell Pogba this summer to receive some return on the £89m fee that they paid Juventus in 2016 unless they’re prepared to allow the Frenchman to run down his contract.

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup in the past five seasons at Manchester United.

The World Cup winner netted three goals and made three assists in 26 games in the Premier League last term.

