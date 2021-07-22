Manchester United haven’t received an offer for Paul Pogba from Paris Saint-Germain – yet, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that PSG haven’t submitted a formal offer for Pogba in spite of transfer speculation to the contrary emerging from France recently.

The same article states that they’ve contacted Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola for a comment but the France international’s representative hasn’t cleared up the uncertainty.

According to the same story, Pogba remains relaxed about his future despite having less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at the 20-time English champions.

The Manchester Evening News go on to write that Manchester United have been pleased with Pogba’s professionalism over the past few seasons despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

The report reveals that the Red Devils squad believe Pogba should be allowed to leave the club if the World Cup winner is eager to secure a fresh challenge.

PSG are the leading candidates to sign Pogba given that Juventus and Real Madrid are struggling financially to compete with some of the biggest clubs, according to the story.

Pogba scored two goals and made three assists in 26 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The French star moved to Manchester United in an £89m move from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

