Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in a £43m deal, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are making progress in a deal to sign the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that after Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week, the Red Devils now plan to tackle the top name on their wish-list of centre-halves.

According to the same story, Real Madrid have offered Manchester United encouragement in their pursuit of Varane, 28, as the Spanish side look to avoid losing the France international on a free transfer next summer.

ESPN go on to report that Manchester United are confident that Real Madrid will be willing to open discussions about signing the French defender in the current transfer window.

The media outlet go on to add that the 20-time English champions could sign Varane for as little as £43m despite the World Cup winner’s reputation as one of Europe’s best defenders.

The story adds that Real Madrid initially valued Varane at around £60m but Manchester United could sign the France international at a discount due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Spanish side.

