Real Madrid demanding Man United pay £43m for Raphael Varane - report

Real Madrid are looking to secure a a transfer fee of around €50m (£43m) from Manchester United from Raphael Varane, according to a report

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 06:00 UK
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Real Madrid want Manchester United to pay a transfer fee of around €50m (£43m) for Raphael Varane in the current transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that Manchester United have been attempting to negotiate a lower price with Real Madrid for the France international.

The same article states that Real Madrid are in negotiations with Manchester United about a transfer fee but the Spanish side are refusing to accept a fee less than €50m (£43m).

According to the same story, Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old so the 20-time English champions are just waiting to settle on a fee.

The report goes on to add that Varane has returned to Real Madrid for pre-season training and the French centre-half won’t put los Blancos under any pressure to sell.

Marca claim that Real Madrid are keen to sell Varane this summer to raise funds and avoid losing the France international for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Varane has scored 17 times in 360 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Real Madrid.

The French defender won three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, the Uefa Super Cup three times and four Fifa Club World Cup winner’s medals.

