Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Varane is currently on his summer holidays but Manchester United are still working hard to sign the France international ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Red Devils are “inching closer every day” towards a deal to sign the World Cup winner in the 2021 summer transfer window,

According to the same story, the 28-year-old believes that he will be wearing the red of Manchester United next summer after initial discussions over personal terms.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could even complete a deal to sign Varane before the end of July to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Manchester Evening News write that Varane could head straight to Manchester rather than Madrid when he concludes his break to wrap up a deal with the 20-time English champions.

The media outlet add that the Red Devils are confident they’ll sign Varane for a “good price”.

Varane was part of the France side that lost to Switzerland on penalties in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The French defender moved to Real Madrid from Lens in 2011.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip