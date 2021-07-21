Man United edging closer to deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane - report

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 21 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Varane is currently on his summer holidays but Manchester United are still working hard to sign the France international ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Red Devils are “inching closer every day” towards a deal to sign the World Cup winner in the 2021 summer transfer window,

According to the same story, the 28-year-old believes that he will be wearing the red of Manchester United next summer after initial discussions over personal terms.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could even complete a deal to sign Varane before the end of July to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Manchester Evening News write that Varane could head straight to Manchester rather than Madrid when he concludes his break to wrap up a deal with the 20-time English champions.

The media outlet add that the Red Devils are confident they’ll sign Varane for a “good price”.

Varane was part of the France side that lost to Switzerland on penalties in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The French defender moved to Real Madrid from Lens in 2011.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jose Mourinho
Journalist: Jose Mourinho wants to bring Man United's Alex Telles to AS Roma
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Reporter: Ruben Neves unlikely to sign for Man United this summer
Erling Haaland
Jan Aage Fjortoft rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland
Ian McGarry: Chelsea FC 'confident' of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland
Pundit: This signing would make Chelsea FC title favourites with Man City
Related Articles

Home »
Jose Mourinho
Journalist: Jose Mourinho wants to bring Man United's Alex Telles to AS Roma
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Reporter: Ruben Neves unlikely to sign for Man United this summer
Erling Haaland
Jan Aage Fjortoft rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland
Ian McGarry: Chelsea FC 'confident' of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland
Pundit: This signing would make Chelsea FC title favourites with Man City
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network