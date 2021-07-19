Manchester United are set to make a cut-price offer for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are ready to step up and make a formal offer for the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils have played down speculation that they’ve already agreed personal terms for Varane and a transfer fee with Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are in “steady talks” about signing the World Cup winner before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Varane wants to move to Manchester United this summer despite failing to reach an agreement with the Red Devils so far.

The media outlet add that Manchester United aren’t prepared to pay £50m for Varane given that the French centre-half has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Axel Tuanzebe could be set to move to Newcastle United on loan ahead of Varane’s arrival from Real Madrid, according to a report.

Varane has scored two goals in 31 games in La Liga in the most recent season.

The Real Madrid defender has won three La Liga titles, Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip