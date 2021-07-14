Manchester United are on the cusp of agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the 20-time English champions are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign Varane to bolster their backline ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United and Varane are close to agreeing to a contract as the Red Devils look to meet the France defender’s demands in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the World Cup winner is eager to wrap up a deal with Manchester United when Varane returns from his summer break rather than return to Real Madrid for pre-season training.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that negotiations have been “pretty slow” between all parties despite Manchester United’s long-held interest in the Real Madrid defender.

The media outlet go on to add that there is a “confidence” that Varane will ultimately end up at Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Real Madrid have come down from their initial asking price of £80m for Varane and Manchester United are set to get Varane in a competitive deal, according to the report.

The Manchester Evening News report that Manchester United want to pay £50m but Real Madrid are holding out for a little more.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip