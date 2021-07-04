Manchester United are willing to offer Paul Pogba to Real Madrid as the two clubs enter into negotiations over a deal for Raphael Varane, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS are reporting that Manchester United have made it a priority to sign Varane after the Red Devils agreed a deal to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week.

The same article states that the Red Devils have already spoken to Varane, 28, about a potential switch to the 20-time English champions a few months ago.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to propose the inclusion of Pogba in a deal for Varane in the hope that Real Madrid will accept a cash-plus-player deal.

The report goes on to point out that Pogba has one year left to run on his current deal, leaving Manchester United in a precarious position as the World Cup winner will be free to leave for nothing next summer.

AS reveal that Manchester United are hoping to sell Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly to raise transfer funds to sign Varane this summer.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League last season, have up to £130m to spend on summer signings this summer.

