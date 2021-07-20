Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Raphael Varane after nearing an agreement on personal terms with the Real Madrid defender, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the France international to bolster their defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping to quickly finalise personal terms with Varane, 28, before switching their focus to negotiations over the fee with Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are cautiously optimistic that they can wrap up a deal before the close of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports go on to add that Varane would like to move to Manchester United this summer following an 11-year stint at the Spanish giants after he snubbed the Red Devils back in 2011.

The media outlet add that Real Madrid could lose Varane for nothing next summer if los Blancos don’t cash in on their World Cup winner in the current transfer window.

Varane scored two goals in 31 appearances for Real Madrid last term.

The French centre-half has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League four times and the Spanish Super Cup twice during a decorated career at Real Madrid.

