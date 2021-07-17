Real Madrid are expecting Manchester United to make an offer for Raphael Varane in the coming weeks after the French defender snubbed a new contract from the Spanish giants, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Real Madrid have failed to agree a contract extension with Varane to open the door for the 28-year-old to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

The same article states that los Blancos have reached an acceptance that Varane is likely to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Varane has held informal talks with Manchester United about a potential move to the Premier League runners-up in the summer transfer window.

Goal go on to claim that the Red Devils are being tipped to launch an official bid in the coming days or weeks following months of transfer speculation.

The website add that Varane wants to leave Real Madrid on good terms due to his decorated career at The Bernabeu since his move to the Spanish giants in 2011.

Varane has scored 17 goals in 360 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Real Madrid.

The former Lille defender has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League four times.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip