Manchester United remain in talks to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 18-year-old defensive midfielder in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further bolster his squad at Old Trafford.

Camavinga was a regular fixture in the Rennes team last season and he scored one goal and made two assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club.

The teenager’s current contract at Rennes is due to expire next summer and the French side are likely to avoid losing him for nothing next year if he won’t sign a new deal with them.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that the Red Devils remain interested in a deal to bring Camavinga to Old Trafford this summer and talks are progressing over a move.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Wednesday, Romano said: “At the moment, Manchester United are the front-runners in the race to sign Camavinga.

“PSG are looking at Camavinga and many other clubs are interested because he’s out of contract next year.

“From what I’m told, Rennes would be happy to negotiate a deal worth around €30-35m for Camavinga. This is something important because he will be out of contract in one year but they want to make profit with Camavinga.

“That’s why there is a chance Manchester United can sign the player this summer. They want Camavinga this summer. They think he’s a perfect long-term signing.

“Manchester United are progressing talks. They want Camavinga and they know Camavinga would love to join the Premier League.”

Camavinga was born in Angola and moved to France with his family when he was two years old. He has represented France at both youth and senior level.

