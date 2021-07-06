Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Raphael Varane amid Man United talk

Real Madrid are planning to hold talks with Raphael Varane about his future after the conclusion of Euro 2020 amid speculation linking the defender with a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old centre-half’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer.

Varane’s contract at Real Madrid is due to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning that he could potential leave the Spanish club on a free transfer next year if he does not commit to a new deal.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the France international as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has claimed that Real Madrid will hold talks with Varane over his future in the coming days, but the defender himself is keen on a move away from the Spanish club.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Real Madrid are still working on the Varane situation.

“They will talk after the Euros directly with Varane to see if he’s open to extending his contract or not. They’ll try again to convince Varane.

“What I’m told is Varane still wants to leave the club. He wants to try something different. He isn’t trying to force the situation but he wants to try something new after winning everything with Real Madrid.

“In England, Manchester United are keen on Varane. He could go to another country such as [France to join] PSG. If they don’t sign [Sergio] Ramos, they’ll need a centre-half.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season and featured in all four of France’s games at Euro 2020.

