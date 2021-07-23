Manchester United are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Arsenal have been linked with a swoop to sign the Portugal international regularly since the summer transfer window opened last month.

The same article states that the Gunners are eyeing Neves as a ready-made replacement for Granit Xhaka ahead of the Switzerland international’s move to Serie A side AS Roma.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been dealt a potential blow in the race to sign the 24-year-old after suggesting Manchester United are at the front of the queue for the Portuguese midfielder’s signature.

talkSPORT is reporting that Manchester United have a “definite interest” in the box-to-box midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his midfield options.

The media outlet add that Bruno Fernandes is pushing the Red Devils to sign his international team-mate and Manchester United could launch a bid irrespective of Paul Pogba’s future.

Wolves have set a £35m asking price for Neves, according to the article.

Neves scored five goals and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last term.

Wolves signed Neves in a £15.8m deal from Porto in the 2017 summer transfer window.

