Manchester United are “reasonably far down the line” in their bid to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal to sign the Portugal international from their Premier League rivals this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are also interested in a swoop to sign the 24-year-old in the current transfer window but Manchester United appear to be at the front of the queue.

According to the same story, Manchester United want to sign a new central midfielder to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Daily Express add that the Manchester United owners – the Glazers – are backing the Red Devils boss in the current transfer window as they look to challenge for the title next term

The media outlet add that Arsenal consider Neves to be a ready-made replacement for AS Roma-bound Granit Xhaka but Manchester United are the front-runners for the Portugal international.

Neves netted five times and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old has scored 11 times and has made six assists in his past three seasons in the Premier League.

Manchester United have already agreed deals for Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane in the current transfer window.

