Manchester United are weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid’s want-away midfielder Saul Niguez in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the Spain international’s situation at Atletico Madrid over the past few months.

The same article states that Saul has a £128m contract release clause to deter potential suitors from trying to lure the Spanish midfielder from Atletico.

According to the same story however, the La Liga champions are feeling the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic so Atletico are prepared to sell their homegrown talent for £45m.

The report goes on to point out that los Rojiblancos are still in a strong negotiating position given that Saul has five years left to run on his current deal at the club.

The Daily Mail go on to write that Atletico have already offered the 26-year-old to Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Serie A side Juventus in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that Liverpool FC are also looking at Saul but the Reds are unlikely to make a bid for the Spanish midfielder this summer.

Manchester United appear to be in the strongest position to sign Saul as the Red Devils look to sign a new central midfielder, according to the report.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip