Manchester United are prepared to pay €50m (£42.9m) to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old French defender to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Varane’s current contract at Real Madrid is set to expire next summer and the Spanish giants are likely to be keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make an official bid to land the France defender this summer or not, but Transfer Window Podcast host McGarry has now claimed that the Red Devils have “reignited” their interest in bringing Varane to Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 3 July, McGarry said: “Manchester United have reignited their pursuit of Real Madrid and France centre-half Raphael Varane.

“He’s a player who has won literally everything. He is someone who is out of contract next year so therefore available at a very reasonable price when you consider what good defenders are going for in the current market.

“It’s our understanding that Manchester United are prepared to pay €50m for Varane.

“Real Madrid do not want to lose for free in a year’s time.”

Manchester United confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window last week when they announced a deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho’s move to Old Trafford is set to be formally completed when his involvment in Euro 2020 with England comes to an end.

