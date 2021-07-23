Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the French defender to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to find a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has been an intense source of speculation due in part to the fact that his contract at the Spanish club is due to expire next summer.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Varane has indicated to Real Madrid that he would be keen on a move to Manchester United this summer and it is now up to the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee for the 28-year-old France international.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said: “Raphael Varane has confirmed to Real Madrid his intention to try something different and move to the Premier League and to join Manchester United. It’s a big opportunity for him.

“Varane will be respectful. He has a lot of respect for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid fans. He won’t break his relationship with the club to leave this summer.

“He is out of contract in a year. So what he has said to Real Madrid [is], ‘if you can reach an agreement with Manchester United, my dream would be to play in the Premier League’. This is the position of the player.

“We will see what happens between the two clubs and if they can complete an agreement.

“Manchester United want Varane. They’re working on it and waiting to make an official bid.

“Solskjaer is really pushing [for the deal to be done]. He’s convinced Varane is the perfect centre-half for Manchester United, more than the other options on the list.”

Varane, who was part of the France squad at Euro 2020, scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are continuing their pre-season preparations as they gear up for their Premier League opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford on 14 August.

