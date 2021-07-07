Rio Ferdinand would like to see Manchester United complete a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer and says the French defender would help get the best out of Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in landing the 28-year-old centre-half in recent weeks as the situation surrounding his contract at Real Madrid continues to be a source of uncertainty.

Varane’s current deal at the Spanish club is set to expire next summer and the player has not yet given any indication as to whether he is prepared to pen a new contract or not.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make an official move to sign Varane, who was part of the France team that reached the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand is a keen admirer of Varane and he feels that he would be a great partner for Maguire at the back at Old Trafford.

Asked if Varane is world-class, Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel: “Yeah, he is, 100 per cent.

“You can’t do what he’s done for those years, winning all those things, the World Cup, the Champions League four times…

You look at Bastian Schweinsteiger, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Edinson] Cavani, we’ve bought a lot of these big superstars when they’re at the wrong end of the spectrum really.

“Listen, Varane is 28, that’s prime time. At the same time that’s a lot of miles in his legs, a lot of big games he’s played, are we getting him prime time just through the scale of games? His age suggests you are. We’re not going to know until he comes and plays.

“Are you getting someone who knows how to win? Are you getting someone that’s performed at a world-class level? Are you getting someone who has been part of a culture of winning constantly? Yes.”

Ferdinand continued: “He brings an absolute winning mentality, I think he’s played in 14 finals and won 14.

“He knows how to win, he’s got great experience. He’s an unbelievable specimen as well, he’s quick as they come.

“I’ve been saying, alongside Maguire he needs someone with pace, the way that Man United play. They need some pace.

“When I’ve seen Man United have problems and in trouble in games, a lot of the times teams have been given a vote of confidence or they’ve seen a chink in the armour of Man United, when they can get people one versus one or play the ball over the defence or over the press into one of the channels then it’s a race.

“We haven’t got the players quick enough to be able to do that in the centre-back areas.

“If we get someone like him, people start thinking, ‘we ain’t going to play the ball over the top because Varane will eat that up’.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip