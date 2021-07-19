Manchester United have been presented with the chance to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Real Madrid have offered the Brazilian forward to Manchester United in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is desperate to raise the funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to the same story, los Blancos are hoping to raise £68.5m from the sale of the South American attacker after his impressive performances at the Copa America.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid may have to settle for an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the transfer permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Daily Mirror goes on to reveal that Vinicius is disappointed with Real Madrid’s desire to sell the 21-year-old, which could play into Manchester United’s hands.

The media outlet add that Manchester United have held a long-term interest in Vinicius.

The Real Madrid forward has scored three times and has made three assists in 35 games in the Spanish top flight.

The Spanish giants signed the Brazil international in a £39.4m deal from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2017.

Vinicius has scored 15 times in 118 games for Real Madrid over the past three seasons.

