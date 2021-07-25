Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks out about Paul Pogba’s Man United future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained coy when quizzed about the speculation linking Paul Pogba with a transfer away from Manchester United this summer.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has become a major talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in less than a year’s time and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to the club by penning a new contract.

The 28-year-old has been touted as a possible target for the likes of PSG and Real Madrid in recent months and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the World Cup winner.

Manchester United will likely be keen to resolve Pogba’s future one way or another this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Now, Solskjaer has refused to be drawn on the speculation about Pogba’s future as Manchester United continue their preparations for the new Premier League season.

Asked if Pogba has rejected a contract at Old Trafford, Solskjaer replied: “There’s always speculations about Paul.

“The talks between the club and Paul’s representatives, I’m not in the detail of every single one of them so I’ve got nothing to say really about that.”

Pressed further on PSG’s interest, Solskjaer added: “There’s always speculation about Paul and there’s always clubs being interested.

“Of course, we’ve seen Paul at his best and Paul knows what we feel about it. And of course I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can work together.”

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener on 14 August at Old Trafford.

