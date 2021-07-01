Gary Lineker has taken to social media to offer his reaction to news of Manchester United agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils confirmed on Thursday that they had finally reached an agreement with the German side to land the 21-year-old winger after having been linked with the England international for more than a year.

Manchester United are widely reported to be set to pay a fee of around £73m to land the attacker, with Sancho expected to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year at Old Trafford.

Sancho is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 and Three Lions legend Lineker is clearly a keen admirer of the young attacker.

Posting on Twitter after news of the deal was confirmed, Lineker wrote: “So it appears @Sanchooo10 is about to sign for @ManUtd. All agreed. You’ve got one helluva player. Much better than you probably realise.”

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season. He also featured six times in the Champions League, scoring two goals and making three assists.

He has so far only featured as a substitute for England at Euro 2020, coming on to play the final six minutes of the 1-0 victory over Czech Republic in their final group game.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip