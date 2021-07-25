Pundit makes confident prediction about Liverpool FC star’s future

Craig Burley is not expecting to see Jordan Henderson leave Liverpool FC this summer

Sunday 25 July 2021
Craig Burley believes that Jordan Henderson is highly unlikely to leave Liverpool FC this summer.

The 31-year-old Reds captain has surprisingly been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent days and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in landing the midfielder.

Henderson endured an injury-hit campaign last season as he was limited to just 20 starts in the Premier League as the Reds finished in third place in the table.

It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to the rumours that Henderson could be on his way out of Anfield this summer, but his current contract with the Reds is due to expire in 2023.

However, former Chelsea FC midfielder Burley says that he cannot envisage Henderson leaving the Merseyside outfit this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said of Henderson’s future: “I don’t see a scenario where he leaves.

“He’s got such a good rapport with everyone there. When he went in there, there were questions about whether he was good enough for Liverpool but he stepped up big time.

“He had a couple of tiffs with the manager but not many. I don’t see where he goes at this stage of his career. It would come down to a few extra thousand here or there. You’d imagine at this time of his career, it’s not about the money.”

Liverpool FC will be looking to establish themselves as serious contenders for the Premier League title next season after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

The Reds will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

