Paul Pogba has made it clear that he would like to move to Real Madrid from Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The World Cup winner’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of uncertainty over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of next season and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

As things stand, the 28-year-old midfielder would be free to leave Manchester United for nothing at the end of next season.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United as a result of his contract situation but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the France international.

Journalist Castles has now revealed that the player himself is keen on a move to Real Madrid, but there are many factors at play affecting whether a deal is likely to happen or not.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 3 July, Castles said: “Pogba wants to move to Real Madrid. His dream is to play for Real Madrid as I’ve been told by people who know him well. He’s been pursuing that dream for quite some time.

“It has been difficult to convince [Florentino] Perez to buy him out of his Manchester United contract. One of the reasons for that is that Perez doesn’t like his main representative Mino Raiola. Raiola has been avoiding discussions over a renewal for Pogba at Man United.

“One proposal is a direct exchange for Pogba and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Pogba goes back to Juventus, a club where he worked so well at and he has a great relationship with Max Allegri. Ronaldo is open to leaving Juventus and returning to Manchester United.

“But if you now have a scenario where [Raphael] Varane decides he is going to leave Real Madrid then Perez has to get the money in the market for Varane.

“If Manchester United is Varane’s choice of club, Manchester United have a tool available to them that they could propose Pogba swap deal or Pogba being part of that transaction. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Mino Raiola tries to make that happen.

“My guidance on where Pogba and Madrid are is Pogba has had conversations with Madrid about his future. It has been made clear to Madrid that he would like to go there.

“The advice from Real Madrid is that they understand and he should wait and run down his contract at Manchester United and be available on a free transfer next year.

“This summer, they don’t have the resources to buy him because they’re focusing on buying Kylian Mbappe.”

Pogba was part of the France side who were knocked out by Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2020 in the last 16 last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip