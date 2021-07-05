Real Madrid want to sign Donny van de Beek from Real Madrid in a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the La Liga giants are eager to sign the Manchester United midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are open to the prospect of losing the Netherlands international this summer despite spending £40m on Van de Beek last year.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are ready to launch a bid to sign the 24-year-old Dutch playmaker on loan for the 2021-22 La Liga campaign with a view to a permanent transfer in July 2022.

The Daily Star go on to report that Real Madrid are willing to pay £2m to sign Van de Beek on loan before potentially handing over a larger fee in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Ajax have also asked about signing their former academy product following his disappointing season at the 20-time English champions.

Van de Beek scored one goal and made one assist in 19 games in the Premier League last season, although the majority of his performances have come off the bench.

The Dutch midfielder scored his only Premier League goal in a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

