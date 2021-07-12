Roy Keane slams two England players for not taking penalties ahead of Arsenal starlet

Roy Keane has criticised Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish for not taking penalties ahead of Bukayo Saka in England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shootout defeat.

Neither Sterling nor Grealish took a spot-kick during the shootout, which came after a 1-1 draw following extra-time in the shootout at Wembley.

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, who was introduced in the 70th minute of normal time, missed the decisive penalty to hand Italy the trophy.

The 19-year-old was visibly distraught after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the last penalty to hand the Italians victory.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that Saka should not have been stepping up to take the decisive spot-kick and pointed to Grealish and Sterling for their absence from the shootout.

Speaking on ITV Sport after the final whistle, Keane said: “If you’re Sterling or Grealish you cannot sit there and have a young kid walk up ahead of you.

“You can’t sit there and see a young kid, 19, a child walk up in front of me and I’ve played a lot more games, a lot more experience.

“Sterling’s won trophies, I’m not saying he wasn’t prepared. Gareth might have been thinking you’re going to be sixth or seventh. You can’t sit there. That must be hard to take.

“You’ve got to get in front of this young kid and say, ‘listen, I’ll step up before you’.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal last term and his fine performances earned him a spot in the England squad for the tournament.

The teenager made four appearances for the Three Lions at the tournament in total after playing 32 games for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

