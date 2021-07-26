Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Cristian Romero from Atalanta this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to prepare for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge at the north London club.

Nuno has been brought in as Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement and he has been tasked with steering the Lilywhites back into the top four following their seventh-placed finish last term.

Argentina defender Romero has been touted as a possible target for the north London side this summer, with the 23-year-old having scored two goals and made two assists in 31 Serie A games for Atalanta last season.

Respected Italian journalist Romano has now claimed that Spurs retain an interest in the defender and are pursuing a deal to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube Channel, Romano said: “They [Tottenham] will keep an eye on Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

“The Argentinian centre-back won the Copa America with Argentina. He is a good player. He’s an old-style centre-back.

“Tottenham are negotiating for him. Atalanta want around €50m-55m for him.

“It’s a big fee but Tottenham want him so we will see in the next days if they can reach an agreement.”

Romero made 36 appearances for club and country in total last season.

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City on 15 August.

