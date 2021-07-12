Tottenham Hotspur are currently the only English club in talks to sign defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been credited with an interest in bringing the defender to the Premier League this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season at the club.

The 22-year-old defender scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season as he helped them to finish in 12th place in the Italian league table.

Tomiyasu made a total of 33 appearances for Bologna in all competitions last term and it now appears that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Italian journalist Romano has now taken to social media to claim that Tottenham are currently the only English club in talks to sign the defender this summer and that Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal are not in the race for his signature as things stand.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano said: “Tottenham are currently the only English club negotiating to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“Talks ongoing with Bologna – Atalanta want him too but Spurs are leading the race.

“Tomiyasu wants to join Tottenham. Final decision soon. Arsenal are NOT in the race, as of now.”

Tottenham are looking to add to their squad this summer as they aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next term.

