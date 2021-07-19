Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Spurs are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as they prepare for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge at the north London club.

Nuno has been tasked with steering the Lilywhites back into the Premier League’s top four after they ended up seventh and without a trophy last season.

Kounde is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders and he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish club last season.

The France international also made one appearance for his country at Euro 2020 after having played 46 games in all competitions for Sevilla last term.

According to Castles, Spurs are keeping tabs on the defender in the summer transfer window after Manchester United had an initial approach for Kounde turned down by Sevilla earlier in the transfer window.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Spurs like Jules Kounde. He is available from Sevilla.

“Manchester United made a €45m (£38.5m) informal offer for but it was rejected.

“Kounde is also a target for Real Madrid and has been recommended to Florentino Perez as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

“My information is that he would prefer to [join] Real Madrid over those clubs [Manchester United and Tottenham] but he is open to a move this summer.”

Paris-born Kounde began his senior career at Bordeaux before sealing a transfer to Sevilla in 2019. He made his debut for the senior French national team this summer during a friendly against Wales.

