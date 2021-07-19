Duncan Castles: Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Duncan Castles

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 19 July 2021, 05:40 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Spurs are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as they prepare for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge at the north London club.

Nuno has been tasked with steering the Lilywhites back into the Premier League’s top four after they ended up seventh and without a trophy last season.

Kounde is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders and he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish club last season.

The France international also made one appearance for his country at Euro 2020 after having played 46 games in all competitions for Sevilla last term.

According to Castles, Spurs are keeping tabs on the defender in the summer transfer window after Manchester United had an initial approach for Kounde turned down by Sevilla earlier in the transfer window.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Spurs like Jules Kounde. He is available from Sevilla.

“Manchester United made a €45m (£38.5m) informal offer for but it was rejected.

“Kounde is also a target for Real Madrid and has been recommended to Florentino Perez as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

“My information is that he would prefer to [join] Real Madrid over those clubs [Manchester United and Tottenham] but he is open to a move this summer.”

Paris-born Kounde began his senior career at Bordeaux before sealing a transfer to Sevilla in 2019. He made his debut for the senior French national team this summer during a friendly against Wales.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane ‘clear’ on Man United situation
Jadon Sancho
Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Chelsea FC make late bid to hijack Man United's deal for Raphael Varane - report
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano: Could be an 'opportunity' for Liverpool FC to sign Saul Niguez
Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Photo: @locamanuel73 / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal stance on Italy star Manuel Locatelli
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane ‘clear’ on Man United situation
Jadon Sancho
Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Chelsea FC make late bid to hijack Man United's deal for Raphael Varane - report
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano: Could be an 'opportunity' for Liverpool FC to sign Saul Niguez
Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Photo: @locamanuel73 / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal stance on Italy star Manuel Locatelli
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network