Jamie O’Hara predicts where Tottenham will finish next season

Jamie O’Hara believes that a top-six finish is the best that Tottenham Hotspur can hope for in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge at the club.

The Portuguese boss has been brought in as the permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho after the ex-Chelsea FC manager was given his marching orders towards the end of last season.

Spurs finished in seventh place in the table last term and failed to win a trophy once again as they struggled to produce consistent form in the Premier League.

Nuno’s main task will be trying to steer Tottenham back into the Premier League’s top four next season as Spurs look to make a return to the Champions League.

The Lilywhites are likely to be on the lookout for a range of new signings this summer as they gear up for their first campaign under their new manager.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder O’Hara feels that the north London club must be realistic about their targets for next season.

Asked what Spurs should be targeting this season, O’Hara told talkSPORT: “Top six.

“I think a lot of Spurs fans will agree with me, unless there’s a big overhaul.

“I like Nuno as a manager. He did a great job at Wolves, played some great football. The 3-4-3 got the best out of a lot of players and we saw the emergence of some great players like Ruben Neves. I’m excited to see what he can do at a really big club like Spurs.

“What I’m worried about is that the squad is just going to be the same. I can’t see there being a revamp.

“There’s this whole thing about Harry Kane, will he stay or will he go but my biggest concern is the players we’re still going to be left with.

“I’ve talked about this massive rebuild but I just can’t see it happening. Pre-season has already started, Spurs aren’t going to be spending a lot of money, the Harry Kane situation will rumble on so that money’s not going to be available for a while.

“I think Nuno will get decent results with this team but they won’t do anything special.

“The rest of the team needs revamping. We need new midfielders, new wingers, we need a new back four and could probably do with a new goalkeeper because Hugo Lloris is getting older.”

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City on 15 August.

