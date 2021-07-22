Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a swap deal with Sevilla to sign winger Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela set to head in the opposite direction, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are looking to revamp their squad as they prepare for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London club.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in signing 20-year-old winger Gil, who spent last season on loan at Eibar and is part of the Spain squad at the Olympic Games this year.

Meanwhile, Lamela looks to be on his way out of the north London club as Nuno prepares for his first season in charge.

According to Romano, Spurs are on the cusp of agreeing a deal with Sevilla to sign Gil in a transaction that will see Lamela head in the opposite direction and a fee of €25m going to the Spanish side.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Wednesday, Romano said: “There is an agreement almost done between Tottenham and Sevilla.

“It’s a swap deal: Lamela to Sevilla and Gil to Tottenham. We’re talking about two completely different players.

“There’ll be €25m as part of the negotiation that will go to Sevilla. Sevilla will take some money.

“Sevilla will receive an important player. Lamela is a fantastic player but maybe needs some game-time. This move is perfect [for Lamela].

“Sources close to this deal told me that Gil is like Federico Chiesa. This is what Tottenham think about him. It could be the Spanish Chiesa for Tottenham. They’re convinced this player is amazing.

“It’s almost done. They’re working on personal terms.”

Spurs are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished in seventh place and without a trophy last term.

