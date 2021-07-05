Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham deal to sign 22-year-old is ‘close’

Tottenham Hotspur are “close” to agreeing a deal to sign defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for his first season in charge of the Lilywhites.

Nuno has been tasked with steering Tottenham back into the top four after they finished in seventh place and without a trophy last season.

The north Londoners have been credited with an interest in signing 22-year-old Japan international Tomiyasu to bolster their options at the back ahead of next season.

The defender scored two goals in 31 appearances for Bologna last season as he helped his side to finish in 12th place in the table.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Tottenham are indeed interested in a deal for Tomiyasu but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Spurs’ interest in Tomiyasu: “[Spurs managing director of football Fabio] Paratici is also working on deals.

“He [Tomiyasu] can play right-back or centre-back. Tottenham offered €18m add-ons included. Bologna want around €20m to €25m.

“They’re close but it’s not done yet. Atalanta are also in the race.”

Tomiyasu made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions for Bologna last season.

