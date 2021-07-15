Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 22-year-old Japanese defender to the capital in recent days as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for his first season in charge of the Lilywhites.

The defender scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season and made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.

Tottenham are aiming to bolster their squad this summer as they look to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season following their seventh-placed finish last term.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that the Lilywhites are closing in on the signing of Tomiyasu as they look to strengthen their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Tomiyasu is getting closer. They offered €18m (£15.4m) including add-ons and they’re progressing in talks.

“The player wants to join Tottenham. Arsenal are not an option for Tomiyasu right now, so Tottenham are going for him.”

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League last season and without a trophy after Jose Mourinho was sacked towards the end of the campaign.

